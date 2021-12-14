Major Motorbike Crash On Sturt Highway

A woman who was riding passenger on a motorbike has died during a collision in the Riverland.

Reports the car collided with the bike around 2:45pm on Monday.

The incident occured at the intersection of Sturt Highway and Murtho Road.

Emergency crews arrived soon after, sadly the 62-year-old passenger from Paringa died at the scene.

The driver of the bike, a 66-year-old man was taken to Berri Hospital in a serious condition, before being airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The driver of the car, a male from Renmark was not injured.

A total of 94 lives have now been lost on South Australia's roads this year, comparing to 88 at this time in 2020.

The Riverland collision comes after 21-year-old Nathan Palmer died last Tuesday at Forreston Road.

