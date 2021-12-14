Major Motorbike Crash On Sturt Highway

Crash unit investigate fatality

Article heading image for Major Motorbike Crash On Sturt Highway

A woman who was riding passenger on a motorbike has died during a collision in the Riverland.

Reports the car collided with the bike around 2:45pm on Monday.

The incident occured at the intersection of Sturt Highway and Murtho Road.

Emergency crews arrived soon after, sadly the 62-year-old passenger from Paringa died at the scene.

The driver of the bike, a 66-year-old man was taken to Berri Hospital in a serious condition, before being airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The driver of the car, a male from Renmark was not injured.

A total of 94 lives have now been lost on South Australia's roads this year, comparing to 88 at this time in 2020.

The Riverland collision comes after 21-year-old Nathan Palmer died last Tuesday at Forreston Road.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

14 December 2021

SAFM
Adelaide News
Sturt Highway
Motorbike Accident
Listen Live!
SAFM
Adelaide News
Sturt Highway
Motorbike Accident
SAFM
Adelaide News
Sturt Highway
Motorbike Accident
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs