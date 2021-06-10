Major Investment On Renewable Energy Through COVID Economic Recovery Plan

A major boost to the stabilisation of Queensland's Reef will come into play, with State Government confirming a $2 billion investment toward renewable energy.

As per the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan, the Palaszczuk Government have enabled plans to power more jobs through the use of cheaper, cleaner energy.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the announcement, under the name 'Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund', was a milestone for Queensland's economic development.

“Queensland is positioned better than anywhere in Australia to capitalise on the jobs and industries that will flow from this cheaper, cleaner energy,” the Premier said.

“This $2 billion Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund is all about more jobs and more industries.

“It will also support the further development of Queensland’s resources sector while at the same time helping to deliver on our 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.”

The investment will help supercharge the resource sector, powering more jobs and more industries following the tumultuous lockdown period in 2020.

With a sharp focus on job-creation in renewable energy, hydrogen and manufacturing industries, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the fund is an encouraging step to a cleaner future.

“It’s not just about helping businesses get back on track, it’s about making sure we leverage the opportunities that we’ve created in Queensland off the back of our world-class pandemic response and recovery," said Deputy Premier Miles.

“Companies from around the world are looking to Queensland to expand and we want to help them.

“Encouraging investment in job-creating industries like renewable energy and hydrogen is part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.”

The landmark investment is a commitment to both economic recovery and future growth across the State, the plan is to deliver on a target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Great Barrier Reef campaigner David Cazzulino said the job fund will greatly impact the real threats faced on Queensland's shores.

"This is great news for our Great Barrier Reef. Unlocking clean renewable energy and storage is key to tackling climate change, our Reef's greatest threat," Cazzulino said.

"The announcement shows the Queensland Government is listening to community members who have been demanding investment in clean energy jobs in order for us to do our fair share on climate change.

