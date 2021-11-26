Major Flood Warning Along The East Coast

The Bureau Of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a major 'flood warning' NSW's Upper Hunter region and parts of the eastern coast. 

Floodwaters continue to flow and swell river systems across the eastern parts of the country. 

"Major flooding is occurring along the Upper Hunter," a Bureau spokesperson said. 

"The Scone at Kingdon Ponds is likely to reach around 3.90 metres Friday morning, with major flooding."

A major freight passageway for NSW, The New England Highway is currently drenched between Scone and Aberdeen.

Stop-slow traffic orders have been put in place by emergency services to avoid floodwaters.

Sydney's Warragamba dam is now overspilling, releasing mountains of water over the next seven days.

Queensland's Logan river is at risk of overflowing following an overnight storm in south-east Queensland, the local river at Rathdowney leaped by 10m.

NSW SES assistant commissioner Dean Storey told the ABC that it may get worse before the floods lessen.

"Across large portions of the state right now, rivers are full, dams are full, the ground is saturated - what that means is any additional heavy rainfall will see a very quick escalation of the flood regions."

26 November 2021

Flood Warning
hit central coast
NSW Weather
east coast weather
