Main Suspect In Toyah Cordingley Murder To Face Court In India Today

The main suspect in the death of Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley is set to face court in India today.

Rajwinder Singh’s court appearance is believed to be part of his ongoing extradition process to Australia after he fled to India only days after 24-year-old Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered in October 2018.

Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered hidden in sand dunes by her father on Wangetti Beach in Far North Queensland in October of 2018.

Singh was named as the only suspect in the murder shortly after and was captured on security cameras boarding a plane to India on October 23, only days after Ms Cordingley was killed.

Police released footage of Singh at the airport and announced a $1 million reward for his arrest on the fourth anniversary of Ms Cordingley’s death.

Australian police have teamed up with Indian authorities to orchestrate Singh’s arrest and extradition.

Police arrested Singh on Friday last week in New Dehli, India and have begun the extradition process.

