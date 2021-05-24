Magda Szubanksi Teases Which Character Is Making An Appearance On The Weakest Link

This morning on the show, Cliffo & Gabi spoke to Australian treasure, Magda Szubanksi ahead of tonight’s premiere of The Weakest Link, and she teased which character of hers may be appearing on the show!

The Weakest Link is being rebooted and it starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 9, and our Magda is the new host!

A bit of a career pivot for Magda, she's now adding gameshow host to her CV, aaand she gets to be mean to people...which is amazing viewing material.

We know her for having a history of various characters who haven't been so nice, so she's glad to do something that's not just Sharon. So, what character could be making an appearance on the show?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Magda had to say about a possible character appearance on The Weakest Link:

