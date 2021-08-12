Magda Pearce Reveals What It's Like To Stand In Front Of Your Childs Killer

"I Couldn't Listen To It"

Article heading image for Magda Pearce Reveals What It's Like To Stand In Front Of Your Childs Killer

Over a year after being convicted of shooting his son and girlfriend dead, Pawel Klosowski is now appealing for a lighter sentence.

The South Australian mother, Madga Pearce spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about attending the "horrendous" court appeal and facing her son's killer in court and explained why she "couldn't listen to it." 

Take a listen below:

18 hours ago

South Australia
Magda Pearce
Murder Trial
Kids
