MAFS: Tamara Stops Interview To Ask Brent Whether He Has The Hots For Their Producer

The Hit Network had a chat with MAFS’ most infamous couple, Tamara and Brent, to find out what was really going on behind the scenes…

In a surprise twist, Tamara revealed she felt like she was in a ‘three-way relationship’ with their producer, Kara, who simply wouldn’t leave them alone!

The MAFS bride then went as far as stopping the interview to ask Brent whether he had the hots for her!

Just… wow.

Catch the full chat:

