MAFS Tamara Says Domenica Has A Problem With "Everyone" On The Show

But does she have one with Dom?

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS Tamara, who explained her take on the nude photo of Dom circulating.

It's been drama, drama, drama on MAFS as of late, and Tamara has recently been caught up in it by saying that it's basically Dom's fault for having an OnlyFans. 

Tamara also relieved if she has an issue with Domenica, and that Dom seems to have a problem with everyone in the group!

Missed the chat? Here's what Tamara had to say about the nude photo and if she has a problem with Dom:

Amber Lowther

18 hours ago

Amber Lowther

