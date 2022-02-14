MAFS’ Tamara Reveals The Unseen Truth About ‘Good Guy’ Brent In Tense interview!

This morning, the Hit Network had MAFS bride Tamara on the show, who spoke about her hubby, Brent, and their new relationship which got a bit tense!

Love WAS in the air, since the guys married three couples this morning...until Tamara spoke to us.

Last night's episode was pretty explosive, where Tamara admitted Brent might not be good enough for her.

Then, she said one line that was VERY telling.

Missed the chat? Here's what Tamara had to say about her MAFS hubby Brent:

Get your ears around this new podcast for Valentine's Day!

