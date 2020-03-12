MAFS Steve Is Asked About His Relationship With His Estranged Son

MAFS Steve is a popular household name in Australia this week after explosive allegations were released from his estranged son, claiming he hasn't seen his Dad in 29 years.

The news comes after an emotional outburst from Steve in the previous weeks, where he claimed the breakdown was because he missed his son, who is now claiming the entire thing was a convincing performance from Steve.

Steve's son Tony Burley has told Australian publications that Steve left when he was a child and only returned when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

This isn't the only hot water Steve has found himself in this week, after images of Steve imitating Adolf Hitler were leaked to the media.

The Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge spoke with Steve this morning and asked him to explain the situation in more detail. Hear his answer below...

But it's not all bad for Steve this week, after an emotional moment was shared between himself and his onscreen wife Mishel. According to Steve, the pair shared a very intimate moment, which even talking about causes him to tear up!

This is a big step in the right direction for the couple after Steve told friends he was not attracted to Mishel, which if you watched the show this week... did not go down well.

Steve tells us about the turning point for himself and Mishel, what it was that brought the couple closer together and how it helped to ignite a much-needed spark between the pair.