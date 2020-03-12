MAFS Steve Hints At Who He Thinks Is Responsible For The Leaked Hitler Photos

The excitement never ends, with this year's season of MAFS bringing more drama than ever! This week was no exception with private images from a group chat making headlines across Australia.

After the images from a private chat between MAFS co-stars were leaked, one MAFS star in particular had a lot to answer for.

One of MAFS oldest stars, Steve Burley can be seen in a controversial selfie with his hair combed forward in a slick fringe, with a toothbrush moustache, imitating Adolf Hitler. Initially, Steve refused to comment on the images but after ruffling feathers across the country, Steve spoke with the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge this morning where he made an emotional apology for his actions. Listen to the full apology below...

Even though Steve appears to be VERY apologetic for taking the photographs, I'm sure many of us would like to know how these photos came to be exposed in the first place.

All of Australia ^^^

Steve tells us whether or not he knows how the images made their way into the hot hands of the media and whether he believes one of his co-stars could be responsible for the leak.

Tune into the chat below to find out more...