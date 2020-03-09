MAFS Stars Connie and Jonethen Head Off On Road Trip To Reignite The Romance

After last night's dramatic commitment ceremony, things are looking up for Connie and Jonethan.

The pair is heading off on a secret road trip that Johnny claims is "bringing [them] closer together".

Johnny wouldn't reveal their exact destination, but says it's "seriously romantic", while Connie gave us her thoughts on Aleks and Ivan not wanting to discuss their private life, saying she's "on the fence."

The couple also put their relationship to the test in a rapid fire question game... Listen to the catch up to hear who won!

Catch up on all the latest MAFS gossip below.