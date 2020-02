MAFS bride, Stacey, spoke to Hit Entertaiment this morning & she might just have her sights set on The Bachelorette!

We can picture it now: over 20 guys battling for the mother of two's heart following her MAFS disappointment. PERFECT!

Michael's need not apply.

Missed the chat? Here's what Stacey had to say about being The Bachelorette:

Want more juicy MAFS goss? Listen to it all here: