MAFS Stacey Admits She’s Ditched Michael & Confirms She Has Something Coming For Hayley

Needless to say, things have gotten DRAMATIC fast on Married At First Sight Australia.

This morning, Stacey has decided to share her side of the story on the cheating scandal and says something BIG is coming for Hayley...

Plus, she admitted she's actually not with Michael anymore, even after he revealed he's still currently a 'happily a taken man' post MAFS production...

Tune in below to hear what Stacey's got coming for Hayley:

Catch Up On The Lastest MAFS Here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.