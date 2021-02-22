MAFS Sexologist Confirms There’ll Be Plenty Of Hanky-Panky On This Season

Plus all the tips & tricks they'll use!

Article heading image for MAFS Sexologist Confirms There’ll Be Plenty Of Hanky-Panky On This Season

Not long now until we get our first insight into the newlywed couples on Married At First Sight Australia 2021!

So, what better way to kick off the next season of the steamy drama series than with the newest expert on the show, Sexologist, Alessandra Rampolla

Alessandra spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about all of her relationship tips and tricks in the bedroom which she will no doubt be passing onto our latest contestants!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

22 February 2021

mafs
Sexologist
Alessandra Rampolla
Sex tips
