MAFS: Selina Reveals She Was Hurt When Cody Claimed To Be On #TeamOlivia

Opposing sides of the #MAFSCivilWar

Pic: Nine

While this year’s iteration of MAFS has already brought laughs, tears and a fair share of drama, we’re holding out for a HUGE finale week!

Selina joined the Hit Network to talk about the saucy reunion pics and ended up revealing she was torn when Cody claimed he was on #TeamOlivia.

Catch the chat to find out what she had to say:

Nick Barrett

28 March 2022

