MAFS Selin Reveals If She's Team Dom Or Team Olivia & Also Slams Tamara!

This morning on RnB Fridays Radio with Mike E & Emma, MAFS Selin revealed what side she is taking in the ongoing Dom & Olivia feud.

But also, she caused a STIR at the girls night aired on Wednesday night! She spoke about the fight with Tamara and did a shoutout to all hospo workers following Tamara's comments!

We couldn't let her go without chatting about the Carolina and Daniel cheating scandal either, which had us thinking...

So, if Selin could have partner swapped, who would she have chosen?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Selin had to say about Dom, Olivia, Tamara and who she would've coupled up with:

