MAFS Sam Ball (Or Should We Say) Bald Looks Unrecognisable After Reactivating His Instagram!

Well, well, well, look who's back and might we just say, completely different!

After being MIA on Instagram for months now, the aptly named account, @who_is_samm? has been reactivated and honestly, who is this guy?

Sam Ball (or now known as, bald) has officially returned to his Instagram after what was described as his villainous debut on Married At First Sight Australia.

He posted this image with the caption: "If you see me less, I'm doing more."

Clearly, iso got to the better of him and he's completely changed his usual from rugged, tall, dark and handsome to um, just a clean, polished look.

Just saying, after a significant stalk of his previous Instagram posts, we literally still can hardly recognise the old him and new him.

Like, is that even the same Sam Ball?

If you're like us, and literally can't figure out who he is, Sam originally gained his renown reputation after he essentially fat-shamed his on-screen wife, Elizabeth Sobinoff, on their wedding day, claiming he'd "never dated anyone as big."

But honestly, maybe the new look means he's really changed, both inside and out!

That is all, Caio!

