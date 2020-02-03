MAFs Relationship Expert, John Aiken Accidentally Reveals How Unsuccessful The Show Really Is

It is that time of year again, Married At Sight First Sight is back and apparently it is bigger than ever before!

Alright, we know that they say that every year, so, you might be wondering how could it possibly be bigger than last year?

Well, this morning, relationship expert, John Aiken joined Bec and Cosi on the show to explain everything we can expect to come in this new season, and yes, apparently there is still a major lack of girl code between the women on the show...

Plus, he also revealed just how many couples are actually still together after six seasons of the experiment.

Can you take a guess?

Tune in below to find out everything you need to know what's in store for MAFS 2020:

