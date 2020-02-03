101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

MAFs Relationship Expert, John Aiken Accidentally Reveals How Unsuccessful The Show Really Is

Honestly!

Article heading image for MAFs Relationship Expert, John Aiken Accidentally Reveals How Unsuccessful The Show Really Is

It is that time of year again, Married At Sight First Sight is back and apparently it is bigger than ever before!

Alright, we know that they say that every year, so, you might be wondering how could it possibly be bigger than last year?

Well, this morning, relationship expert, John Aiken joined Bec and Cosi on the show to explain everything we can expect to come in this new season, and yes, apparently there is still a major lack of girl code between the women on the show...

Plus, he also revealed just how many couples are actually still together after six seasons of the experiment.

Can you take a guess?

Tune in below to find out everything you need to know what's in store for MAFS 2020:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

 

Eve Swain

3 February 2020

Article by:

Eve Swain

John Aiken
Married At First Sight Australia
MAFS
Relationship
Listen Live!
John Aiken
Married At First Sight Australia
MAFS
Relationship
John Aiken
Married At First Sight Australia
MAFS
Relationship
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs