MAFS: Rebecca Reveals How Her Parents Reacted To Her Comments About Them On The Show
& what she would've changed!
Channel 9
Last night, we all saw the first few grooms and brides take centre stage on the new season of Married At First Sight Australia 2021.
Where the self-appointed 'sass-hole', Rebecca Zemek admitted that her lack of affection and struggle with love was a result of her parents 'tough love'.
Speaking to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo, she revealed that she actually watched the first episode with her family for the first time as it aired and what they really thought about her comments!
Take a listen below:
