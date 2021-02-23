MAFS: Rebecca Reveals How Her Parents Reacted To Her Comments About Them On The Show

& what she would've changed!

Article heading image for MAFS: Rebecca Reveals How Her Parents Reacted To Her Comments About Them On The Show

Channel 9

Last night, we all saw the first few grooms and brides take centre stage on the new season of Married At First Sight Australia 2021.

Where the self-appointed 'sass-hole', Rebecca Zemek admitted that her lack of affection and struggle with love was a result of her parents 'tough love'.

Speaking to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo, she revealed that she actually watched the first episode with her family for the first time as it aired and what they really thought about her comments!

Take a listen below:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

23 February 2021

MAFS
family
parents
Listen Live!
MAFS
family
parents
MAFS
family
parents
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs