MAFS: Olivia Fires Back After Being Slammed By Domenica

How the turn tables!

Article heading image for MAFS: Olivia Fires Back After Being Slammed By Domenica

Pics: Nine

While yesterday's Commitment Ceremony had many couples on-edge, one pair played it particularly cool.

Olivia and Jackson joined the Hit Network to discuss last night’s episode, but things got awkward when the loved-up couple revealed they heard Domenica slamming them in one of our recent interviews.

Catch the chat to hear their response:

Nick Barrett

6 March 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

