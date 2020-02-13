MAFS Mikey Says A Pool Cue Gets Used At The Next Dinner Party

Just when viewers are getting over the dramatics of last night's first MAFS dinner party, we just heard it's about to get a whole lot more chaotic.

Mikey joined the Hit Network this morning and revealed a POOL CUE is involved in an upcoming Dinner Party.

Hear what apparently goes down below:

He also admitted to the Hit Network today it was him that was involved.

