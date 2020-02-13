MAFS Mikey Admits He's The Secret Villain And Will Be Involved In The Seasons Biggest Fight

If you thought the first dinner party was fiery, just you wait, apparently, the REAL drama hasn’t even started to even warm up yet.

This morning with Hit 92.9's Xavier, Juelz and Pete, Mikey Pembroke From Married At First Sight Australia literally gushed all the juicy details we have been waiting for from the status of other couples marriages and the storm outs to come at the dinner parties.

He even admitted he purposely pretended to be the good guy for a specific reason...We're thinking the pool cue saga could be him.

Take a listen below, we promise you won't be disappointed:

