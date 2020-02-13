MAFS Mikey Admits He & Natasha "Remain Good FRIENDS!"

It looks like one of the MAFS couples didn't make it through the dinner parties & the iconic couch sessions unscathed!

Chatting to Hit Entertainment, Mikey let it slip that he "remains good friends" with bride, Natasha.

While it could've been a cover up & maybe they really DO live happily ever after, there's a high chance they didn't confess their undying love for each other in the finale.

Like really, look at the success rate of previous couples. Are we surprised?! But then again, we hold high hopes!

Here's what Mikey had to say about his relationship status with Natasha:

