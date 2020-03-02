MAFS Josh Reveals Which Contestants Were Cut Off During Dinner Parties

This morning, Married At First Sight's fan favourite Josh disclosed the social media restrictions he has as a contestant on the show, admitting that he's not allowed to post his own content and has to receive approval for captions.

It might seem a little over the top, but we're not about that spoiler life!

He also talked about how their drinks are counted at dinner parties, and which contestants were cut off during filming.

^ The experts when Hayley starts dishing out advice at the dinner parties

Josh opened up about how he felt about Cathy's insecurities, and whether he's dealt with similar trust issues in past relationships.

"It's hard being with someone who doesn't trust you, when I know myself, you know, who I am as a person, and I'd never do anything like that to hurt her... but it's just that communication and working together."

