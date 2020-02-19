MAFS Jonethen Was Supposed To Strip Off For Connie For The First Time In THAT Life Drawing Class!

This morning on the show, Jonethen from MAFS chatted to Hit Entertainment, revealing Connie was supposed to draw HIM in that life drawing class!

Last night on MAFS, we saw Jonethen & Connie head to a life drawing class as part of intimacy week...because that should do it!

But what we DIDN'T know, is that Connie was actually meant to see Jonethen in his birthday suit AND FOR THE FIRST TIME as a nude model. Wait, WHAT!

Imagine seeing your husband naked for the first time while he poses up a storm in some sort of Titanic moment! Damn it, MAFS producers!

