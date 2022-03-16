MAFS Jack Opens Up About How The Nude Photo Scandal Was Handled Last Night

"They expected me to scream at Dom"

Article heading image for MAFS Jack Opens Up About How The Nude Photo Scandal Was Handled Last Night

MAFS Husband (and people's champion) Jack joined the Hit Network this morning to discuss the fallout of last night's dinner party and the revelation of an OnlyFans photo from Domenica's past.

Jack obviously did not give Olivia or the producing team the desired reaction when it came out the entire cast had seen the photo.

So we found out how it was all handled and what it was like watching it back!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jack had to say about last night's nude photo scandal:

16 March 2022

