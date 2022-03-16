MAFS Husband (and people's champion) Jack joined the Hit Network this morning to discuss the fallout of last night's dinner party and the revelation of an OnlyFans photo from Domenica's past.

Jack obviously did not give Olivia or the producing team the desired reaction when it came out the entire cast had seen the photo.

So we found out how it was all handled and what it was like watching it back!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jack had to say about last night's nude photo scandal:

