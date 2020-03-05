MAFS Intruder Lizzy Reveals Whether We Can Expect To See Her On Another TV Show

Article heading image for MAFS Intruder Lizzy Reveals Whether We Can Expect To See Her On Another TV Show

Yahoo News Australia

It's been a massive week for MAFS fans this week, with four intruders finally making their big debut and amplifying an already dramatic season. 

For one of our intruders, this isn't her first rodeo! After a disastrous season of MAFS in 2019, Lizzy is back on our TV screens with new husband Seb who seems to be ticking all of her boxes. 

Coming back for round two has some people questioning whether Lizzy might enjoy the reality TV life. To find out whether Lizzy is the real deal, Hit Hobart's Jimmy and Nath spoke with her this morning to ask the question on everybody's lips... "Would you ever go on another TV show?" and Lizzy's response was surprising to all of us!

 Tune into the full audio below for more... 

Georgie Marr

15 hours ago

Georgie Marr

