MAFS Intruder Drew Dishes On His Relationship With Roommate Jess

MAFS has officially been taken to the next level with intruders making their long-awaited, grand entrance this week!

Already stirring up whispers of conspiracy, 'hot' couple Drew and KC have arrived on the scene, both having dabbled in the music scene and leading many viewers to wonder whether they're in it for the insta fame.

To get their hands on some more details, Hit North Coast's Krysti and Bodge invited one half of the new couple on the show.

Drew explains his side of the story and addresses his relationship with his roommate after KC found a gift, tucked away amongst his belongings and apparently - was NOT loving it.

To find out more, tune into the full chat below...