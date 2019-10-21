MAFS Ines Reveals She Will Do A Rival Reality TV Show

This morning The Hit Network spoke to controversial MAFS contestant, Ines about her inclusion into Maxim’s Top 100 list and life after the show.

Speaking to the Hit Network's Bodge, Ines revealed she still hasn't been able to go back to her old way of life and would never return to a show like MAFS... but she did say she'd do a rival reality show!

Listen below to hear which one she's keen on and what she really thinks of the other girls from MAFS now...

Ines Can’t Go Back To Old Way Of Life After MAFS

How Ines Reacted To News Some Of The MAFS Girls Are Still Fighting

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.