MAFS: "I Shake Every Time I Speak To Bryce"

Wherever there's DRAMA, there's BRYCE... and last night was no different!

The Hit Network spoke with MAFS' Bec, who found herself victim to Bryce's tirade at last night's first ever COUPLES RETREAT.

Bryce stirred up controversy after he refused to sit down when addressing Bec, and instead stood over her, in what many are labelling a POWER MOVE.

Bec admits that she SHAKES every time she speaks to Bryce, and says maybe she should have just thrown water at him...

Listen below:

Bec admits that it only gets worse for Bryce from here! Catch the full chat below:

