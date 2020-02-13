MAFS Groom Steve Defends Saying He Wants A Mid-Twenties Woman On A Previous Dating Show!

The John Aiken lookalike, Steve himself, joined Hit Entertainment this morning to chat about all things MAFS, as well as defending his appearance on a different dating show!

That's right, MAFS isn't Steve's first rodeo! It's come to light that he was previously on First Dates! SHOCKER!

But, what's recently come to light is that on First Dates, he implied he wanted someone much younger than his MAFS bride, Mishel (48), "I'm 49, but give me mid-twenties, give me late-twenties".

Although, Steve told Hit Entertainment it wasn't what he meant..

Missed the chat? Here's what Steve had to say about THAT comment:

