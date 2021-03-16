MAFS Georgia Fairweather Addresses Liam Getting Awkwardly Outed As Bisexual At Their Wedding

This morning, the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath were joined by MAFS intruder bride, Georgia, who got married to intruder groom, Liam, who was revealed to be bisexual.

The guys asked Georgia what it was like walking down the aisle to her groom and if there was anything we didn't see from last night's episode.

But the biggest part of the night seemed to be centred around Liam's sexuality. He is openly bisexual and it came out at their wedding...quite awkwardly too. Why this is still a thing on national television, we don't know!

Jimmy & Nath wanted to know if the question was planned and spoke about her reaction finding out.

Missed the chat? Here's what Georgia had to say about her wedding to Liam and learning her husband is bisexual:

