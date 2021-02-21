MAFS Expert John Aiken Shares Some EXCLUSIVE Dating Advice

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess were joined Married At First Sight relationship expert, John Aiken, who told us about how the show is working in a COVID environment and he gave us some dating advice!

MAFS is kicking off again tonight and we cannot wait to meet the couples for 2021!

He also spoke about the new expert, Alessandra Rampolla who is a sexologist aaaand she'll be asking the tough questions.

Finally, John Aiken gave us some dating advice!

Missed the chat? Here's what John Aiken had to say about MAFS 2021 & the dating advice he shared:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.