MAFS Expert John Aiken Admits Bryce's 'Wife' Melissa Was Getting One-On-One Counselling Behind The Scenes

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi have pushed some hard questions to MAFS Expert, John Aiken about Melissa getting support, if it's irresponsible to have this behaviour on the show and they chat about the experts calling out bad behaviour this season.

We also got listeners to send in their relationship questions for John! From having a thing for their boss to a foot fetish, he shares some advice.

But first, this season of MAFS has definitely been a roller coaster, and there's one couple that has fans baffled - Bryce & Melissa.

Watching their relationship, it doesn't look like a healthy one, which had Gabi wondering if Melissa is getting any solo counselling on the show and is it irresponsible having this relationship on the show?

Missed the chat? Here's what John Aiken had to say about Melissa and he answers listener relationship questions:

