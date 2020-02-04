MAFS Expert Hints Sweet Connie Does Not Find Love On The Show

She's being dubbed as "the one to watch" in this season of Married At First Sight, but it looks like Connie may not find love in the experiment after all.

The timid 27-year-old is matched with outgoing FIFO worker Jonethen and after speaking to expert Dr Trisha Stratford, it seems the Marine Biologist was approached to be on the show rather than auditioning.

Her episode airs on Sunday!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.