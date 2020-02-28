MAFS: Everything You Need To Know Before Sunday's Dinner Party
We give you all the info!
Nine
This years Married At First Sight is shaping up to be the most outrageous yet - and we reckon the worst (or best, depending how you look at it!) is yet to come!
From cheating scandals to meeting the parents - podcast Low Stakes, High Drama breaks down absolutely everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's must-see dinner party. We can't wait!
BRING IT ON!
