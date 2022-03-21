MAFS: Ella Slams Olivia And Carolina For Their Involvement In The Nude Photo Scandal

Look, we feel safe in saying two things: 1) We’re all #TeamDom in this joint, and 2) we’re universally cringing at most of the couples’ responses to last week’s photo scandal.

The Hit Network was joined by Ella, the only MAFS contestant who’s been on Domenica’s side since the scandal began, who took a (much appreciated) moment to put Olivia and Carolina in their place.

Catch the chat to find out more:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: