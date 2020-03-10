MAFS Drew Says Those Photos Of Lizzie Are Photoshopped

Speaking with the Hit Network this morning, MAFS Drew was asked about what happened with Lizzie apparently moving on with him after photos of the pair together were leaked.

He claims the photos are photoshopped and not to believe everything you see.

He also revealed that before he was poached for MAFS he was in talks with the Bachelor & Survivor!

