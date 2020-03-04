MAFS Drew Reveals Whether Anything Happened With His Roommate!

It's the question on everyone's lips: did they or didn't they? MAFS intruder Drew joined the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath this morning & he answered whether or not anything has happened with his female roommate!

You know, the one that gave him the stuffed toy he packed in his suitcase for his honeymoon with his bride, KC? Strange.

While we were all scratching our heads, so was KC. We saw her ask Drew about this mysterious roommate of his & what the go is. Buuuut, we still don't really know the answer.

So, Jimmy & Nath thought they'd take one for the whole of Australia & ask him themselves! Thanks, guys!

Missed the chat? This is what Drew had to say about whether or not he's hooked up with his roommate:

Want the latest MAFS goss?

