MAFS: Domenica Unleashes On Olivia For Previously Getting Engaged On A Second Date

Things are getting heated...!

Article heading image for MAFS: Domenica Unleashes On Olivia For Previously Getting Engaged On A Second Date

Pics: Nine

We have to be honest; some of our favourite MAFS moments are the ones that happen off-air!

The Hit Network was joined by this season's spiciest contestant, Domenica, who told us how her parents responded to her intimate chats, and revealed a very interesting tidbit about Olivia.

Catch the chat and consider the tea ‘spilled’:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

 

Nick Barrett

28 February 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Married At First Sight
TV
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Married At First Sight
TV
Hit
Entertainment
Married At First Sight
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs