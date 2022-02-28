- Entertainment NewsMAFS: Domenica Unleashes On Olivia For Previously Getting Engaged On A Second Date
MAFS: Domenica Unleashes On Olivia For Previously Getting Engaged On A Second Date
Things are getting heated...!
Pics: Nine
We have to be honest; some of our favourite MAFS moments are the ones that happen off-air!
The Hit Network was joined by this season's spiciest contestant, Domenica, who told us how her parents responded to her intimate chats, and revealed a very interesting tidbit about Olivia.
Catch the chat and consider the tea ‘spilled’:
