MAFS: Domenica Opens Up About Monday Night's Dinner Party Drama

She does NOT hold back!

Article heading image for MAFS: Domenica Opens Up About Monday Night's Dinner Party Drama

Pic: Nine

After Domenica blindly backed Selin at Monday night’s dinner party, we felt compelled to ask her whether she’s had a change of heart since the debacle went to air.

Joining the Hit Network, the MAFS contestant came to spill the goss about Andrew (who claims to have slept with 350+ women…), the supposed ‘villain edit’, and that wild period sex discussion.

Catch the chat:

Nick Barrett

10 February 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
MAFS
