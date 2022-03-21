MAFS Domenica Calarco Sports New Smashed Glass Tattoo Following THAT Girls Night

All rise, our Queen has entered! MAFS Domenica Calarco has done the ultimate shade against her rival, Olivia Frazer, by getting a new tattoo!

If you've been watching Married At First Sight, you would know of the ongoing feud between the two women and it really kicked off when Dom smashed a glass (NOT in Olivia's face, might I add) at the table with the other women there.

Olivia won't let it go, saying Dom was waving it around and keeps coming at Dom for it..because she has nothing better to do. While it was not the right thing to do, Dom apologised for her behaviour which we can forgive, but unfortunately, Olivia cannot.

But now, Dom has a brand new tattoo to remember the moment and it's honestly hilarious.

Daily Mail has posted pap shots of Dom sporting her new tatt, which happens to be a smashed wine glass. No, we're not joking! Check them out here!

If that's not a slap in the face to Olivia, we don't know what is. We love that Dom has taken it in her stride, owned it, took responsibility for it, and now has a permanent reminder of her time on MAFS!

