MAFS: Dom and Jack Speak About Olivia Getting Fired From Her Job

Dom and Jack let fly

Article heading image for MAFS: Dom and Jack Speak About Olivia Getting Fired From Her Job

9Now

We've got to admit, we were a little stoked about scoring an exclusive Dom and Jack chat after their big episode last night.

For starters, Dom sort of let the cat out of the bag as to whether they were actually still together. And, did we hear them drop the L-word?!

Dom & Jack also speak about the investigation currently happening and Olivia getting fired from her job.

Missed the chat? Here's what Dom & Jack had to say about Olivia getting fired: 

@dantheinternut

30 March 2022

Article by:

@dantheinternut

