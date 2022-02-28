MAFS Dion Reveals Whether Or Not He's Met Carolina's Son!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS groom, Dion, who is paired with Brazilian beauty, Carolina!

He's definitely proved to be a bit of a character, and we wanted to know why he decided to go on the show and if he trust the experts.

We also wanted to know what it was like for him finding out Carolina had a son...but have they met?

Missed the chat? Here's what Dion had to say about the experts & if he's met Carolina's son:

Check out our new podcast, Date For It!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here, and get ready for new episodes twice a week!