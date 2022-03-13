MAFS Dion Chats To Us About THAT Blindside & If He's Still Single!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS Dion after a VERY dramatic episode last night!

We saw Dion alone on the couch with no sign of Carolina...that's until she walked in hand-in-hand with previous groom, Daniel, blindsiding everyone! They wanted to re-enter the experiment as a couple much to everyone's disappointment.

So we found out how Dion's feeling, all about the blindside, and we touched on Olivia - who has backed Carolina the whole time.

But the question we really want to know is...is he still single? We find out!

Missed the chat? Here's what Dion had to say about THAT huge MAFS episode:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android