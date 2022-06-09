MAFS: Daniel Reveals What's Making Him Nervous About His Boxing Match With Brent

It's probably NOT what you think!

Article heading image for MAFS: Daniel Reveals What's Making Him Nervous About His Boxing Match With Brent

Pics: @brentleon_ / @_danielholmes_

We have to say it… The most recent season of MAFS has easily been the WILDEST yet!

As if Jackson and Olivia's cheating saga wasn’t enough, Daniel and Brent have announced they’ll be fighting their differences out in the ring this October!

Daniel joined the Hit Network to reveal what's really making him nervous about the fight... and it's probably not what you think! 

Catch the chat:

Nick Barrett

13 hours ago

