MAFS: Daniel Calls Other Contestants 'Losers' Before Revealing He's Only In It For The Money
PLUS: Carolina chimes in...!
Pic: Nine
Well, it’s safe to say the MAFS contestants are well and truly over the experiment at this point!
We were joined by Daniel, who revealed why he returned for last night’s Boys Night before referring to the other contestants as ‘losers’.
Yikes.
Catch the chat to find out what he said:
