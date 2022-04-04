MAFS: Daniel And Carolina Unleash After Being Confronted

We had to end the interview!

Pic: Nine

With MAFS done and dusted, we thought we’d be waving ‘goodbye’ to the goss for another year… How wrong we were!

Daniel and Carolina, the couple at the heart of this year’s cheating scandal, joined the Hit Network to explain why they kept coming back to the show before we asked a simple question which sent them completely over the edge.

Find out why we had to end the call:

Nick Barrett

4 April 2022

Hit
Entertainment
TV
MAFS
