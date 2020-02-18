MAFS Couple Cathy And Josh Respond To Cheating Allegations And Things Get Awkward

Married At First Sight sweethearts Cathy and Josh have been #CoupleGoals since they first appeared on our screens, but this morning the pair had a few awkward moments on air as they were interrogated about unclaimed pregnancy tests, jealousy in the experiment, and cheating scandals.

^ A MAFS mood

The couple talked about why they believe they've gotten on so well in comparison to other participants on the show, with Josh claiming that the other couples were "a bloody horror story" to watch.

Things got very awkward when the pair was asked about a pregnancy test found on set, and who it might belong to...

Could we all be godparents to a MAFS bub soon?

Cathy also admitted to feeling jealous on the show with other brides getting too close to her hubby...

Honestly Cathy, we're really not sure there's anything to be jealous of when Josh is going around doing things like this...

^We all need a Josh in our lives

And things really got awkward when a caller turned out to have the inside scoop on a potential cheating scandal involving Cathy...